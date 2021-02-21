20°C / 22°C
Cele: SAPS formulating plan to establish dedicated unit to fight GBV

On Thursday, Cele released quarterly crime stats which revealed a bleak picture showing that 12,200 women were raped between October and December last year with KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape accounting for the highest incidents of rape.

Police Minister Bheki Cele at Mitz Agricultural Union Hall. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele at Mitz Agricultural Union Hall. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
41 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said they are formulating a plan that will see a dedicated unit to fight the scourge of gender-based violence (GBV).

The stats show how sexual offences have increased by 5% compared to the previous period.

The stats show how sexual offences have increased by 5% compared to the previous period.

Speaking as the occasional handover of 55 high-performance German vehicles to the South African Police Service high patrol unit in Johannesburg on Saturday, Cele said the cars should also be used to fight GBV.

“We are developing a programme of having dedicated members of the South African Police Service (to deal with cases of rape and gender-based violence) because you find that when someone goes to the police station to report a rape case, not everyone understands the seriousness of the issue.”

Timeline

