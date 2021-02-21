Cele: I am ready to account to Parly over my visit to Zuma

Cele met Zuma on Thursday, but did not clearly explain what was discussed, except to say he wanted to understand the former president’s concerns to avoid what he called “a disastrous situation.”

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Saturday said he was ready to account to Parliament over his visit to former President Jacob Zuma.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of a legal wrangle over Zuma’s refusal to appear before the state capture commission.

On Saturday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) said Cele must explain whether he visited Zuma in Nkandla in his capacity as police minister or as an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee member.

Cele arrived at the former president’s homestead in a convoy of luxury German vehicles.

The DA ’s Natasha Mazzone said should it be found that he was there as an ANC member, that would constitute a pure abuse of state resources and the minister must explain himself.

“If Cele didn’t arrive at Zuma’s home as police minister then why did he arrive with a convoy paid for by the taxpayer? If public funds were used the money must be reimbursed and details of that meeting must be made public.”

And this is how Cele reacted to the call: “My job is to account in Parliament. If Parliament calls me, I’ll go.”

Cele had earlier defended the use of state vehicles, saying even when they are on party campaigns, they are allowed to use such transport as ministers.

