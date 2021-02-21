Bheki Cele concedes police officers aren’t fully equipped to handle GBV

Speaking at the occasion of the handover of 55 BMWs to Saps high patrol unit in Johannesburg, Cele said the cars should also be used to fight GBV.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said members of the Saps are not fully equipped to handle reports of gender-based violence (GBV).

Cele said they are formulating a plan that will see a dedicated unit to fight the scourge of GBV.

On Thursday, Cele released quarterly crime stats which revealed a bleak picture showing that 12,200 women were raped between October and December last year, with KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape accounting for the highest incidents of rape.

The stats show how sexual offenses increased by five percent compared to the previous period.

Speaking at the occasion of the handover of 55 high performance German vehicles to Saps high patrol unit in Johannesburg, Cele said the cars should also be used to fight GBV.

“We’re developing the programme to fight GBV. We’re developing a programme where we’ll have dedicated officers because when people go to the police station to report rape, you find an officer who doesn’t know the seriousness of the crime.”

