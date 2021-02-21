20°C / 22°C
Benoni, Brakpan, Vosloorus residents wake up to no power due to load reduction

Eskom has cut power from 5 am and the outages will last until 9 am.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
51 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of households in Benoni, Brakpan and Vosloorus are waking up without electricity on Sunday morning.

Eskom has cut power from 5 am and the outages will last until 9 am.

This is part of its load reduction schedule.

The power utility said it's trying to prevent network overloading in high-density parts of Gauteng.

Customers are urged to not report the outage, but rather alert Eskom to meter bypasses, illegal connections and vandalism to electricity infrastructure.

