Benoni, Brakpan, Vosloorus residents wake up to no power due to load reduction

Eskom has cut power from 5 am and the outages will last until 9 am.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of households in Benoni, Brakpan and Vosloorus are waking up without electricity on Sunday morning.

This is part of its load reduction schedule.

The power utility said it's trying to prevent network overloading in high-density parts of Gauteng.

Customers are urged to not report the outage, but rather alert Eskom to meter bypasses, illegal connections and vandalism to electricity infrastructure.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 20 February 2021#EskomGauteng



Please see below, the provincial statement with details and areas that will be affected by load reduction on Sunday, 21 February 2021 from 05:00 to 09:00. pic.twitter.com/SbbUGgF872 Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 20, 2021

