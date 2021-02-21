81 more people die from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

This brings the total number of fatalities to 48,940.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen 81 more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Department of Health has recorded 1,690 new infections, pushing the total number of cases to just over 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic in the country in March last year.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 February.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/tuf8McQYQS Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 20, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 502 367 the total number of deaths is 48 940, the total number of recoveries is 1 409 553 and the total number of vaccines administered is 10 414. pic.twitter.com/Ep0u0rQOFK Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 20, 2021

The recovery rate, however, stands at more than 1.4 million. That's a slight increase from 93.7% to 93.8% in the last 24-hours.

Since the start of the vaccination roll-out this week, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated nationwide stands at 10,414.

