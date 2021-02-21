20°C / 22°C
Go

81 more people die from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours

This brings the total number of fatalities to 48,940.

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has seen 81 more COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of fatalities to 48,940.

The Department of Health has recorded 1,690 new infections, pushing the total number of cases to just over 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic in the country in March last year.

The recovery rate, however, stands at more than 1.4 million. That's a slight increase from 93.7% to 93.8% in the last 24-hours.

Since the start of the vaccination roll-out this week, the number of healthcare workers vaccinated nationwide stands at 10,414.

