Tshegofatso Pule’s family: It was painful hearing about what happened to her

On Friday, the High Court in Johannesburg heard Pule's boyfriend allegedly hired a man to murder her because he did not want his wife to find out that she was pregnant.

CAPE TOWN - The family of slain Tshegofatso Pule said while it was not easy to hear the details of what happened to her, they needed to in order to find closure.

The man accused of killing Pule, Muzikayise Malephane made the revelation in court after he entered into a deal with the State and pleaded guilty.

Pule (28) was eight months pregnant when she was killed in June last year and her body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort.

Her uncle Tumisang Katake said it has been a difficult few months for them: “At the end of the day, as a family, we have lost someone. So, no matter if the judge sentenced him to 20 years or 100 years, Tshegofatso is not going to come back as a result of that sentence.”

Katake said he hoped it serves as a lesson to other would-be offenders: “I just hope that this will serve as a deterrence from others and sends out a warning to other people out there that gender-based violence and that if we don’t stand up against it as a country, it is going to be with us for a number of years.”

