Storage facility for sanitizers explodes in Joburg

Joburg emergency services’ Nana Radebe said there were no fatalities and injuries.

JOHANNESBURG – A storage facility for sanitisers exploded in Little Falls west of Johannesburg.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established but authorities are investigating the explosion to determine the extent of the damage.

Joburg emergency services’ Nana Radebe said there were no fatalities and injuries.

“We found the fire at the backroom but managed to contain it.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.