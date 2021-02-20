SAPS seize unregistered Ivermectin tablets worth R126m at OR Tambo Airport

Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India.

JOHANNESBURG - The police say they are working to find out exactly who was involved in the import of unregistered medicines seized at OR Tambo International Airport this week.

The police seized unregistered tablets with a market value of R126 million.

The medicine is believed to be Ivermectin, which some are using in the fight against COVID-19.

Police said the discovery was made by authorities during an inspection of a cargo container sent to South Africa from India.

Department spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said: “While no arrests have been made as yet, the South African Police Service, through its Interpol office, are working with authorities from India to establish the exact delivery address of the consignment.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.