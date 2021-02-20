‘Remember your aspirations,’ IEB matrics encourage class of 2021 amid pandemic

The class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 98.07%.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matriculants have encouraged the class of 2021 to not let the COVID-19 pandemic get in the way of success.

The class of 2020 achieved a pass rate of 98.07%.

Eyewitness News visited St Stithians College in Johannesburg on Friday after all matriculants at the school passed the independent exams.

These matrics had some words of encouragement for the class of 2021.

“Even with the pandemic and the challenges it presents, it’s better to keep in mind your goals and aspirations,” one pupil said. While another said, “a big thing is to always believe in yourself.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.