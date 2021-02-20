PowerBall results: Friday, 19 February 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto results. Are you a winner?
The draw results for 19 February 2021 are:
PowerBall: 03, 17, 20, 25, 47
PB: 03
PowerBall PLUS: 15, 19, 32, 38, 41
PB: 03
#DrawResults for 19/02/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 19, 2021
#PowerBall: 03, 17, 20, 25, 47#PowerBall: 03#PowerBallPLUS: 15, 19, 32, 38, 41#PowerBall: 03 pic.twitter.com/dOqp5DktDI
Here are #dividends for the #PowerBall and #PowerBallPLUS draw on 19/02/21#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 19, 2021
You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/BobuUmSgOH
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.