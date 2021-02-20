Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West: reports

The couple have been married for almost seven years and have four children together.

JOHANNESBURG - Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West.

The news was broken by celebrity news website TMZ after months of rumours of marital difficulties.

Reports in US media suggest that KIM has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children.

Neither has publicly commented.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce from Kanye West: Full Relationship Timeline | TMZ

