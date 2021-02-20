Gugulethu police probe another case of taxi violence after 3 men fatally shot

The incident, which police believe to be part of ongoing taxi violence, happened on Thursday night.

CAPE TOWN - Gugulethu authorities are investigating a triple murder after three men were shot and killed.

One of the men died at the scene, while two others succumbed to their injuries after being transported to hospital.

A fourth victim, a 37-year-old man, managed to survive the shooting incident and is currently receiving medical care in hospital.

The suspects are still at large.

The police's Andre Traut said: “The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota Quantum and are yet to be arrested. We have reason to believe is connected to the recent taxi violence as the victims are connected to the industry. Anyone with information on the suspects is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

The latest attack comes a couple of days after three people were shot dead and another left wounded, following a taxi-linked shooting in Bellville on Tuesday.

Western Cape Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela on Thursday said he'll continue to engage with taxi associations, in order to address the ongoing conflict that's claimed 116 lives in 2020.

