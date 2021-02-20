Gauteng govt could tighten alcohol sales post COVID-19

The Gauteng government wants to tighten regulations around the sale of alcohol beyond COVID-19.

That’s according to Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Makhura spoke during the official handover of 55 high performance vehicles to the South African Police Service in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

The BMWs are meant to help in the fight against priority crimes.

Alcohol was cited as one of the contributing factors to violent crime in the province.

In December, several hospitals’ trauma units reported zero admissions after the sale of alcohol was banned as the country moved back to level three of the COVID-19 lockdown.

This was done in a bid to alleviate the burden on health care facilities during a resurgence in infections and a sharp increase in corona-related deaths.

Makhura said they will soon review regulations around the sale of alcohol.

He said it cannot be that shebeens and taverns are in close proximity to institutions like schools and pre -schools, adding that it should not be allowed to continue.

