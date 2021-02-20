DA withdraws court bid against govt on COVID vaccine strategy

Earlier this month, the DA approached the court wanting to declare government's conduct in preparing to administer the jabs as irrational and unconstitutional.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has withdrawn its application in the High Court in the Western Cape against government on the country's COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

It also demanded to know where money to fund the doses would be sourced.

The DA withdrew its application after government filed its answering affidavit outlining measures taken to get the vaccines here at home.

On Wednesday, South Africa's healthcare workers were injected with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that touched down in the country on Tuesday.

