DA wants to know whether Cele visited Zuma as police minister or NEC member

Cele spent time at Zuma's Nkandla home on Thursday and has not disclosed the detailed reasons for his visit.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know whether Bheki Cele visited former President Jacob Zuma in his capacity as police minister or as an African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) member.

The three-hour-long meeting between Cele and Zuma raised eyebrows across the board.

Now the DA wants answers from Cele as to whether he was there in his capacity as the nation's police minister or as an ANC NEC member.

The DA’s Natasha Mazonne said: “If public funds were involved in this meeting, the money must be reimbursed and the details of the meeting should be made public.”

Cele hasn't disclosed the exact reasons for his visit, but he did on Friday said there was nothing amiss about the meeting, explaining that they spoke about several things and gave Zuma a chance to voice his concerns.

The visit comes at the time when Zuma is facing legal action, this time after he made it clear he will not cooperate with the state capture commission.

