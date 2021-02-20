DA: If Cele visited Zuma as minister then he must reimburse taxpayer

JOHANNESBURG – The DA said should it find that taxpayer's money was used during Police Minister Bheki Cele’s visit to former president Jacob Zuma, it must be re-funded.

Cele visited Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday without disclosing detailed reasons for his visit.

But the minister said they wanted Zuma to voice his concerns.

Cele's visit comes at a time when the former president is facing legal action over his refusal to cooperate with the State Capture Commission.

The DA wants answers from him as to whether he was at Zuma‘s Nkandla home in his capacity as the national police minister or ANC NEC member.

The DA‘s Natsasha Mazonne said, “If Cele didn’t arrive at Zuma’s home as police minister then why did he arrive with a convoy paid for by the tax payer? If public funds were used the money must be reimbursed and details of that meeting must be made public.”

