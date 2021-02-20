CT Tourism hopeful vaccine rollout means more people will be open to travel

The industry body said the city has lost up to R2 billion as a result of heightened lockdown restrictions ushered in over the December holiday period.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Tourism on Friday said it hoped as more COVID-19 vaccines were being rolled out globally, people would be more open to travel.

Just under 12,000 jobs were also shed over this period which normally sees large tourist volumes flock to the mother city.

The City of Cape Town has this week rolled out a 10-point plan in a bid to help the struggling sector get back on its feet.

Cape Town Tourism CEO, Enver Duminy, stressed that its tourism reclaim its status as a significant and integral driver of employment and economic benefits.

“We will do our utmost to ensure that when that happens, Cape Town is top of minds when all our key-source markets and we will continue to show the world that we are ready to welcome visitors in a very safe manner.”

