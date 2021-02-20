COVID-19: 151 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

A total of 48,859 people here at home have succumbed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is edging towards the 50,000 mark after the Health Department recorded 151 deaths over the last 24-hour cycle.

A total of 48,859 people here at home have succumbed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March last year. 1,911 new infections were also picked up, bringing the known caseload to more than one million 1,500,000.

However, the recovery rate is currently at 93,7%, meaning at least 1.4 million people have recuperated from the virus.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 February.



Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/OQ3vKofKPM Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 19, 2021

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 500 677 the total number of deaths is 48 859, the total number of recoveries is 1 406 907 and the total number of vaccines administered is 6 524. pic.twitter.com/LBw2t3DkrO Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) February 19, 2021

WATCH: 'A milestone for South Africans' - President Ramaphosa gets vaccinated

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.