COVID-19: 151 more deaths recorded in the last 24 hours

A total of 48,859 people here at home have succumbed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March last year.

37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 death toll is edging towards the 50,000 mark after the Health Department recorded 151 deaths over the last 24-hour cycle.

A total of 48,859 people here at home have succumbed to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in March last year. 1,911 new infections were also picked up, bringing the known caseload to more than one million 1,500,000.

However, the recovery rate is currently at 93,7%, meaning at least 1.4 million people have recuperated from the virus.

