Cops probe fatal drive-by shooting in Elsies River

CAPE TOWN - Police are investigating the murder and attempted murder of three victims involved in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in Elsies River.

Two men were killed and a woman was left wounded during the shooting on Saturday.

Authorities said the victims were sitting inside a white VW Golf vehicle when gunmen opened fire.

The motive for the attack is under investigation and no arrests have yet been made.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “Police combed the scene for clues where three people were shot.”

Cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered for investigation.

