Cele: 7 out of 10 SAPS stations reporting highest murder rates in the WC

Police Minister Bheki Cele released the crime statistics for the last quarter of 2020 at a media briefing on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest criminal stats show that seven of the 10 police stations reporting the highest murder rates in the country are in the Western Cape.

Cele saod there has been a 6.6% increase in murders during the last three months of 2020.

He said 193 of the murders were a result of domestic violence.

Kraaifontein recorded the highest number of murders in the country between October and December 2020.

It's followed by Delft, Umlazi, Inanda and Nyanga.

Cele said he was concerned about the sharp rise in crime in some provinces: “I remain concerned about Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State and the Western Cape provinces which these stats show are regressing in their fight against crime.”

The motives for these murders include gang violence, taxi violence and mob justice to name a few.

