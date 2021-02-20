Calm restored in Masiphumelele following protests on Friday night

Roads in the vicinity were obstructed on Friday night after demonstrators took to the streets and burnt tyres during a housing protest.

CAPE TOWN - Police say calm has been restored to Masiphumelele following protest action in the area.

Roads in the vicinity were obstructed on Friday night after demonstrators took to the streets and burnt tyres during a housing protest.

Authorities say no arrests were made following the demonstration.

It's believed tensions brewing tensions in the area are due to a dispute around temporary emergency structures.

The structures are being erected by local authorities after a fire destroyed more than 1,000 shacks days before Christmas, leaving thousands more homeless.

More than 400 structures have so far been built on the fire-razed site, while more than 600 others are scheduled to be built on a nearby sports field.

The Masiphumelele Business Development Forum's Klaas Present said this was yet another decision that has angered the community as the local youth feel there'd be no place for them to play sport.

“When the sports field is occupied by temporary shelters, where will our children play sports while we try to take them away from the streets?”

The forum said it wants the municipality to involve all residents in decision-making processes so that suitable solutions can be found.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.