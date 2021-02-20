Body of woman found in Hanover Park this morning

The discovery was made in an open field during the early hours of Saturday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Police have found a body of a woman in the Hanover Park area.

Police say they're trying to determine the cause of her death.

Spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Police are investigating a death inquest case after a body of a 31-year-old woman was found in Hanover Park. The victim had no visible injuries and a post mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

