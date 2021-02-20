All Blacks legend Dan Carter retires at 38

The fly-half, who remains the record points-scorer in both Test and Super Rugby, said he was "sad" to call it quits.

WELLINGTON - All Blacks legend Dan Carter, a three-time world player of the year and double World Cup-winner, announced his retirement on Saturday.

The fly-half, who remains the record points-scorer in both Test and Super Rugby, said he was "sad" to call it quits.

"I'm officially retiring from professional rugby," the 38-year-old wrote on Instagram.

"A sport I've played for 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today."

Carter played the first of his 112 Tests for New Zealand in 2003, scored a record 1,598 points during his international career and was the world player of the year in 2005, 2012 and 2015.

He lifted the World Cup in 2011 and again in 2015, before retiring from Test rugby and joining French club Racing 92. He then signed a two-year deal with Kobe Steelers in 2018.

The South Island native has three Super Rugby titles from his 13-year stint with the Canterbury Crusaders and remains the competition's top points-scorer with 1,708.

Last year, he surprised the rugby world by joining the Auckland Blues as injury cover when New Zealand launched its domestic Super Rugby competition.

"For now, I'm sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life," Carter wrote.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.