4 suspects remanded in custody after appearing in court for stolen copper

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of tempering and damaging essential infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Four suspects have been remanded in custody following their court appearance facing charges of being in possession of stolen copper worth about R1.9 million.

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Tuesday accused of tempering and damaging essential infrastructure.

They were arrested earlier this week after police were alerted about people delivering suspected stolen copper wire at a scrapyard in Hercules.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.