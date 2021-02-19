Winde criticised for not detailing plans announced in WC Sopa

The Good party's Brett Herron said that Winde had failed to give details of his infrastructure plans.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties in the Western Cape legislature have criticised Western Cape Premier Alan Winde for not giving details on various plans announced during his State of the Province Address (Sopa).

During his Sopa address on Wednesday, Winde announced that the Western Cape had shed more 270,000 jobs and that it had plans to recover the economy through investments in infrastructure plans.

"The prospect of a major public investment in infrastructure supported by the private sector is a massive intervention and it deserved a lot more attention than a passing mention. What we needed to hear was how the agency would work, what infrastructure would be built and prioritised and a real plan that the people of this province and businesses in the construction sector can rely on," Herron said.

During his answer session, Winde hit back: "I said yesterday that what had happened in the last four months, I spelled it out in exactly where we are, and it is going to take months and months still to put the infrastructure authority in place. It takes time. We will do it properly."

