Tshegofatso Pule’s murder accused back in court today

JOHANNESBURG – The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule while she was eight months pregnant is expected back in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday morning, where his plea and sentence agreement will be discussed.

Mzikayise Malephane faced charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The 28-year-old mother-to-be was found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep in June 2020, after she went missing for several days.

