St Stithians teachers praised after 2020 matric class achieves 100% pass rate

Parents and teachers gathered at the school for a special ceremony to celebrate the class of 2020 for their outstanding performance in the midst of a global pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG – Excited Independent Education Board (IEB) matriculants at St Stithians College in Johannesburg have thanked their teachers after achieving a 100% pass rate.

The IEB class of 2020 achieved an overall pass rate of 98.07%.

Matriculants at the college beamed with pride after achieving an overall pass rate of 100%.

Some matric pupils from the boys’ college said that they did not think that they would have performed so well without the support of their teachers.

#MatricResults2020 St Stithians College in Johannesburg achieved 100 percent pass rate in the IEB matric exams , 6 matriculants achieved an average of over 90 percent and the institution has held a special ceremony to honor the top achievers. TK pic.twitter.com/51SgsKoi0r EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

“It was a really tough year but we managed to do what we said we would do when we came back to school,” said one pupil.

Another said: “They always did more and they were always there when we needed them and if you didn’t know something or didn’t understand, you could always come to them and ask them for help.”

Six pupils from the college achieved an average of over 90%.

