SA’s mortuary workers to be vaccinated in second phase of rollout

The first vaccinations were administered in the country this week.

CAPE TOWN - South African funeral workers are next in line to be jabbed as part of government's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

For now, those working directly with mortal remains will be prioritised.

The essential workers will be included in the second phase of the roll-out.

READ: Vaccinated health workers urge other South Africans to get COVID-19 vaccine jab

The Funeral Federation of South Africa's John Storom on Friday said: “Funeral workers are being included as we were notified by the Department of Health yesterday. It’ll be the ones that work directly with the mortal remains such as those who pick up the bodies and do casket preparations.”

WATCH: SA's deathcare workers: On the frontline of COVID-19 fatalities

The first vaccinations were administered in the country this week.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and other frontline healthcare workers were among the first to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

WATCH: National vaccine rollout finally gets under way

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.