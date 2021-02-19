SA picks up 2,327 new COVID-19 infections, 230 more deaths

These latest fatalties, recorded overnight, have pushed our national death toll to 48,708.

JOHANNESBURG - Another 230 people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

The Health Department also said that 2,327 infections were picked up over that same period, with the country's known caseload since the onset of the pandemic ballooning to almost 1.5 million.

The country's recovery rate has edged up somewhat to 93.6%, with just over 1.4 million people having recuperated.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases in South Africa is 1 498 766 with 2 327 new cases identified. Regrettably, 230 deaths have been reported which brings the total to 48 708 deaths. Our recoveries now stand at 1 403 214, representing a recovery rate of 93,6% pic.twitter.com/o1Gb3nBjp3 Department of Health (@HealthZA) February 18, 2021

