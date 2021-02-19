Ramaphosa: Land redistribution must be accelerated for SA to meet true potential

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that giving more land, and providing the means to productively work it, was about building a prosperous and inclusive future for South Africa.

CAPE TOWN – President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa needed to accelerate the land redistribution programme to realise the country’s potential.

He said that South Africa shouldn't see a trade-off between land reform and agriculture output.

The president was responding to the debate on his Sona speech this week, where opposition members criticised the government.

“We should not do as some honourable members do and see a trade-off between land reform and agricultural output. The two are complementary and they must be mutually reinforcing."

He said land wealth has not been shared equally.

“Providing more land to many South Africans, along with the means to productively work the land, is not only about correcting a past wrong, but it is also about building a prosperous and a more inclusive future.”

