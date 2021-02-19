Northern Cape sees high locust outbreak

Recently, more areas in the Northern Cape have been experiencing huge outbreaks, with more locusts expected to move centrally into the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape is experiencing the highest locust outbreaks this season.

The province's MEC for Agriculture Mase Manopole visited several farms near Vosburg this week to assess the impact the swarm might have caused to emerging farmers in the area.

Recently, more areas in the Northern Cape have been experiencing huge outbreaks, with more locusts expected to move centrally into the province.

READ: Kenya's locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

The National Department of Agriculture is using a team of experts to keep the spread under control.

“The team has made an observation that the movement is coming from Namibia, so we’d like to urge our farmers and community member to notify our team when they see them,” the MEC said.

Where the main outbreaks are, the locust is mostly known to cause significant damage to crops and grasslands.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.