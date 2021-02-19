Man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule pleads guilty to all charges

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Tshegofatso Pule has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesburg.

Muzikayise Malephane was facing charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the State.

The 28-year-old Pule was eight months pregnant when she was killed last June and her body found hanging from a tree in Durban Deep.

Malephane's lawyers told the court that their client was hired to kill the young woman by her boyfriend, who did not want his wife to find out that he'd impregnated Pule.

