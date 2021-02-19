Magashule: I have no details of Cele’s visit to Zuma

BLOEMFONTEIN – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said he didn’t know why Police Minister Bheki Cele paid former President Jacob Zuma a visit this week.

Magashule - who held an impromptu media briefing after his court appearance on Friday - said Cele was not sent by the ANC leadership to Nkandla.

The Police Minister raised suspicion on Thursday when he went to see Zuma.

No #NkandlaTea was served but great conversations and laughs were shared amongst Comrades, one of them being, should an arrest warrant be issued, it is the Minster that would come and fetch @PresJGZuma pic.twitter.com/ddFuAoC2TN Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) February 18, 2021

But earlier on Friday, he told journalists he went to hear the former leader’s concerns and to register his own set of worries.

This follows Zuma's defiance of a court order to return to the state capture commission of inquiry.

Magashule said he still didn’t know anything about Cele’s visit to Zuma’s home.

He said he had no knowledge of the details from the visit to Nkandla, but has defended the Police Minister against those questioning whether state resources were used in the visit.

“I can’t say he abused state resources because he’s the Minister of Police and you can’t separate him from a leader of the ANC. The position he’s holding is that of Minister of Police.”

Magashule - in the impromptu briefing - while insisting he was innocent and would be absolved by history, hit out at the National Prosecuting Authority’s Sipho Ngwema, saying claims that new charges would be added were false.

He also insisted the ANC’s executive committee did not simply adopt step aside resolutions, but that wide consultation across its structures would still happen.

Magashule is expected back in court on 11 August for a pretrial.

