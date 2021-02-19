Jerome Booysen played lead role in WC mandrax syndicate, says State

Booysen, along with five others, handed themselves over to authorities on Thursday and were then arrested following an intelligence-driven operation on suspicion of drug dealing and drug trafficking.

CAPE TOWN - Suspected gang kingpin Jerome "Donkie" Booysen is accused of having played a pivotal role in a suspected mandrax syndicate in the Western Cape between 2013 and 2017.

They appeared in the Bellville Magistrates Court and were all granted bail of between R5,000 and R30,000 and the case has been postponed until 29 April.

The Hawks believe the suspects to be the primary dealers and distributors of illegal drugs in the province.

Booysen, Kenneth Hansen and four others face charges including contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, managing and participating in a criminal enterprise and dealing in drugs.

The State said that the members of this enterprise consisted of a group of individuals who associated with each other as managers of the operations and activities, employees and assistants.

Its referred to in court documents as "the Jerome Booysen enterprise" as the State believes he played a lead role in managing and participating in its operations.

The alleged syndicate is accused of conducting unlawful activities in which they were believed to have played an instrumental part in mandrax production dealings.

Their common purpose, the State claimed, was to profit financially from these unlawful dealings and to further the goals of the enterprise.

Booysen also joins controversial businessman Mark Lifman and several others in a separate case before the Cape Town Magistrates Court in connection with the 2017 murder of the man dubbed the steroid king, Brian Wainstein.

That case resumes in May.

