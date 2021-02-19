IEB matric class of 2020 achieves 98.07% pass rate

The board has congratulated the class of 2020 for their excellent performance in the face of a global pandemic. The IEB attributed the results to good solid teaching and learning prior to the grade 12 year.

JOHANNESBURG – The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) class of 2020 has achieved a pass rate of 98.07%, a slight decline from last year’s 98.82%.

Just over 12,000 full-time candidates and about 1,100 part-time candidates sat for the independent exams.

The board has congratulated the class of 2020 for their excellent performance in the face of a global pandemic.

The IEB attributed the results to good solid teaching and learning prior to the grade 12 year.

Eyewitness News spoke to some of the country’s IEB top achievers – one of them is Jarred Feldman from Trinity House Randpark Ridge, who achieved eight distinctions.

“I am very proud of what myself and the class of 2020 managed to do, especially considering the circumstances that we had to operate in.”

Over 88% of IEB matriculants achieved a bachelors degree entry, while about 8% will be able to enroll for a diploma and the remaining matriculants will be able to study towards a higher certificate level.

