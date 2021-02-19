Gomba axing in best interests of MEC and EC govt - Mabuyane

At a media briefing on Thursday, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced Gomba's dismissal from the position and the subsequent appointment of Xolile Nqatha as acting Health MEC.

CAPE TOWN – The Eastern Cape currently has an acting MEC for Health following the axing of Sindiswa Gomba, who was embroiled in a multi-million-rand Nelson Mandela funeral fraud case.

Gomba, along with her co-accused, appeared in the East London Magistrates Court a week ago over the multi-million rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela back in 2013.

At a media briefing on Thursday, Premier Oscar Mabuyane announced Gomba's dismissal from the position and the subsequent appointment of Xolile Nqatha as acting Health MEC.

READ: EC Premier Mabuyane fires Health MEC Gomba over Madiba funeral corruption case

There had been several calls for her to be sacked since the launch of the infamous medical scooters that were later found to have not been fit for purpose.

"I have taken a decision to relieve Ms Sindiswa Gomba of her duties as a member of the executive council of the Department of Health. The decision to relieve Ms Gomba of her duties as a member of the executive council will allow her time to space to attend to the case against her."

ALSO READ: Xolile Nqatha replaces Sindiswa Gomba as EC acting Health MEC

But Mabuyane insisted that it was in her best interest to step aside.

"This decision is in the best interests of the MEC and the provincial government. I want to thank Ms Gomba for her services to the people of the province. During her time as an MEC for the Department of Health, she led the department through the most difficult and trying time of COVID-19."

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.