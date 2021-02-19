Fraud & corruption case against Magashule, co-accused moved to High Court

The ANC secretary-general and his seven co-accused, along with five companies, appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday on charges related to a multi-million rand asbestos roofing audit contract.

JOHANNESBURG - The fraud, corruption and money laundering case against Ace Magashule and his co-accused has to be transferred to the High Court to be heard on 11 August for a pretrial, as this is the only date the State, prosecutor and judge are available.

The three new suspects arrested in connection with the matter have been granted bail of R50,000 each.

They are Thabiso Makepe, Albertus Venter and Nozipho Molikoe.

Their bail hearing was heard a short while ago.

Meanwhile, outside the courtroom, hundreds of people, including members of the MKMVA, have gathered in support of Magashule.

A stage has also been set up, adorned with ANC regalia.

The secretary-general is expected to address his supporters there later on Friday morning.