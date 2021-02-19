EU renews arms embargo on Zimbabwe

The EU said that a lack of political and economic reforms were allowing the humanitarian, economic and social situation to deteriorate in the country.

HARARE - The European Union (EU) has renewed its arms embargo on Zimbabwe, and a targeted asset freeze against the state munitions firm.

In a statement the EU said Zimbabwe’s crisis had deepened since this time last year.

It added that a lack of political and economic reforms were allowing the humanitarian, economic and social situation to deteriorate in Zimbabwe and that human rights violations were continuing.

The EU said it was especially concerned about the recent arrests of journalists, opposition officials and government critics. It also accused some unnamed officials of using speech that could promote violence.

The renewal of these restrictive measures will be seen as another setback to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s desire to re-engage with the West.

Earlier this month the UK imposed targeted sanctions on four top defence and security officials for their alleged role in rights abuses.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.