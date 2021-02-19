Durban businessman says his life is in danger after legal battle with UKZN

In January, the Durban High Court granted Visham Panday an order giving him access to information held by the university regarding a pay-for-placement scandal at the institution's Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

DURBAN - A Durban businessman who recently won a court case against the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) said he had received death threats.

In January, the Durban High Court granted Visham Panday an order giving him access to information held by the university regarding a pay-for-placement scandal at the institution's Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine.

This was after the university had denied Panday's application.

The UKZN has largely kept secret the details of its five-year-long pay-for-placement probe at its medical school, saying it didn’t want to jeopardise the matter.

But court action launched by Panday forced the institution to reveal that it had so far spent R73.5 million on the investigation.

A large amount was spent protecting Avril Sahadew – the lead investigator who now stands accused of defeating the ends of justice.

Panday said his life had not been the same since taking on the institution.

“My life is in danger. I’ve been followed, I’m walking with bodyguards and I’m not going to live my life like this.”

The multi-million-rand probe has not yet resulted in any arrests, despite being launched in 2016.

Panday said he planned to take further court action as he believed the institution was not being truthful about the amount it had spent on the probe so far.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.