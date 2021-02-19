COVID lockdown: CT tourism lost almost R2bn & 12k jobs during Dec holidays

The city’s official tourism body released a report on Friday detailing that more than 12,000 job losses were also recorded over this time as a result of tighter lockdown rules introduced on 28 December.

The city’s official tourism body has released a report on Friday detailing that more than 12,000 job losses were also recorded over this time as a result of tighter lockdown rules introduced on 28 December.

Officials say top tourist destinations in the Mother City had noted significantly lower visitor numbers over this period compared to previous years.

As part of bolstered lockdown rules, government again in December announced a total ban on the sale of liquor.

The city’s beaches were also declared a no-go area, together with public pools, dams, rivers and parks.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said these measures had a severe impact on businesses.

“What is very clear is that there is a massive concern that businesses will reach a point of no return and will have to close down permanently.”

Duminy said there had been a massive drop in bookings as a result of these measures.

“Feedback from our members across the boards tells an extremely sobering story, and if we keep banning the sale of alcohol and closing public spaces that are popular tourism areas, we – as an industry – are dead in the water.”

The tourism body hopes that as COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out in many countries, people will start taking up travelling again.

