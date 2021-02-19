Corruption Watch recommends transparency at SOEs to end state capture

Corruption Watch is among several civic organisations that have taken government and state-owned entities to task over their lack of accountability and rampant abuse of state resources.

JOHANNESBURG – Director of Corruption Watch, David Lewis, said that the appointment of judges comes closest to the ideal manner in which key appointments of state institutions should be made.

Lewis has testified at the state capture inquiry about parliamentary oversight.

The organisation has made recommendations on the best ways to make sure that state capture doesn’t happen again.

Lewis said that one of those ways was transparent appointments in line with the appointment of judges.

“The minister is involved in that process. There is also the Chief Justice, the Judge President, and some heavy-hitting senior council involved in it; and I would imagine that they get heard. That seems to us to be a role model.”

He said that, in the past, the very people who were appointed to safeguard the interests of the state did the opposite.

“The boards of state-owned enterprises were absolutely instrumental in the capture of the state.”

Lewis said that systems were currently not producing the desired results, and in some instances the results were catastrophic.

