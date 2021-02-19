Corruption-accused Magashule ready to face the music in second court appearance

The embattled African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general said that the courts were wasting his time by continually postponing his case.

BLOEMFONTEIN - A confident Ace Magashule has arrived at the Free State division of the High Court for his second appearance on corruption charges.

He said that he felt like a fish in the river.

Magashule and his seven co-accused, along with five companies, face several criminal charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering over a multi-million rand asbestos roofing audit contract.

Magashule, flanked by some of his staffers and ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe, made his way into the court here a short while ago.

A confident Magashule greeted reporters and a few ANC members gathered outside before making his way in.

He told journalists that he was ready to face the music.

"You guys said that I must have my day in court. I'm waiting for the court, they keep on postponing."

#AceMagashule This morning, Im fine - ANC SG tells the media how hes feeling ahead of court proceedings. : @tshidi_lee pic.twitter.com/LsvFZSctAQ EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

Some of his supporters are expected to gather at the King's Park rose garden.

This is where Magashule is expected to share his thoughts on both this matter and the ANC NEC's decision to adopt guidelines for the step aside resolution.

Magashule said that he had not discussed his legal problems with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier, the Free State African National Congress (ANC) said that it hoped the corruption case involving its former chairperson and premier, Ace Magashule, would be speedily resolved.

Its provincial secretary Paseka Nompondo has warned that any lengthly delays would have a negative effect on the individuals involved.

The Free State ANC said that Magashule was presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

Nompondo said that they had been providing him with support and would continue to do so but were hoping for a speedy conclusion to this issue.

Magashule’s allies, including Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus, have made their way to the province all the while a faction of the ANC calling itself the Radical Economic Transformation Forces have been mobilising across the province. They've insisted that they wanted to show him support and said that they would adhere to COVID-19 protocols.

They are gathering despite regulations barring political gatherings from taking place.

