Corruption accused Ace Magashule says history will absolve him

Ace Magashule and 15 others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court in connection with an asbestos roof deal dating back to when he was premier of the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule said no new charges had been added in the case against him.

He and 15 others appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday in connection with an asbestos roof deal dating back to when he was premier of the Free State.

“There are no [new] charges, as the spokesperson of the NPA was saying, they are the same charges. We could at a later stage circulate the charges for you to inform South Africans properly and honestly so.”

Magashule said he would not comment further on the case before the court and he hadn't been found guilty.

“When the whole matter against me is concluded, history will certainly absolve some of us and at that point, I will be able to express myself to the public.”

Reading from a short statement, Magashule thanked all his supporters.

“I was more humbled and encouraged by the display of comradeship and the belief in the supreme law of our land that all of us are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.”

He said he wasn't able to address his crowd of supporters as he had done so before due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Magashule maintained he has done nothing wrong and that history would certainly absolve him.

The case has been postponed to 11 August for a pre-trial hearing.

Three new suspects appeared in court on Friday morning.

They've each been granted bail of R50,000.

