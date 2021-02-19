CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections

On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operators.

JOHANNESBURG – Senior officials from the office of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for Environment and Infrastructure, Mpho Moerane, are, on Friday, expected to meet the community of River Park in Alexandra to discuss illegal electricity connections.

On Thursday, residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut off illegal operators.

The City of Joburg said it was willing to speak to residents of River Park to find a solution.

Residents have been staying in the area for at least four years, without proper infrastructure.

On Thursday, they took to the streets, barricading roads with burning objects to stop City Power officials from disconnecting their power.

They said that they had engaged officials, but nothing was done about their plight.

The director in the office of MMC Moerane, Stan Itshegetseng, said that the flats that residents were occupying were unsafe for human habitation and could not be developed.

“We spoke to the leadership of this area and we agreed that the MMC is going to see them.”

It remains to be seen if the meeting between members of the public and officials will yield positive results.

