Cele denies there was a shortage of rape kits at police stations last year

The Police Minister was on Friday responding to a call by the Economic Freedom Fighters call for his removal following reports that 76% of the country's police stations have not had rape kits since July last year.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said the availability of rape kits at all provinces was confirmed on a weekly basis and replenishment was done as per the police stations' request.

Cele was on Friday responding to a call by the Economic Freedom Fighters call for his removal following reports that 76% of the country's police stations have not had rape kits since July last year.

This week, the EFF said South Africa recorded more than 100 rape cases daily.

It said 20,000 victims did not receive rape kits, resulting in perpetrators walking free.

Cele said the statement by the EFF was false and downright misleading.

“Trying to score cheap political points using the thousands of ordeal of rape victims and survivors is just disgusting to say the least. This is just not true.”

The Police Minister was releasing the crime statistics on Friday, which show a 6.6% increase in murder cases for the last three months of 2020.

He said alcohol played a huge role in the number of assault cases recorded at police stations during the last three months of 2020.

“Figures show that assault stalks out society and in many cases, the violence is aggravated by alcohol abuse.”

More than 50,000 cases of assaults were opened at police stations between October and December 2020.

“Just over 50,120 cases of assault were opened with the police in the three months of reporting. The noticeable areas of occurrence are at the home of the victim or perpetrators, public places or liquor outlets.”

CIT HEISTS

Meanwhile, Cele said the SAPS needed to go back to the drawing board to plan a new fight against cash-in-transit robberies.

Between October and December 2020, police recorded a 66.7% increase in CIT heists.

“It is clear that SAPS must change its responses to cash-in-transit robberies. The current plan in place is clearly not working as there were 26 more attacks on [CIT] vans in the third quarter of the 2020/21 financial year.”

