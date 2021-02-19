Case opened after Magashule supporters held an illegal gathering outside court

Thousands of Ace Magashule's supporters were gathered outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday for his appearance in connection with a multi-million rand asbestos corruption scandal.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Free State police have opened a case under the Disaster Management Act for an illegal gathering at Hertzog Plein.

Police say the crowd was warned that they were contravening the Disaster Management Act as most of them failed to wear masks or keep a social distance.

Police spokesperson Montantsi Makhele said: “After situational analysis an calculating the risks associated with dispersing crowds, a decision was taken as guided by the law to open a case under the Disaster Management Act against those who organised this illegal gathering.”

Magashule's case - involving him and 15 co-accused - has been postponed to 11 August for a pre-trial hearing.

They're accused of multi-million rand fraud and corruption related to an asbestos roofing audit project from Magashule's time as premier of the Free State.

Three new suspects appeared in the magistrates court on Friday morning.

They've each been granted bail of R50,000.

#Magashule Well prove our innocence in a court of law, says Magashule after being granted bail. pic.twitter.com/j8xKoeWPah EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

#Magashule is now inside - a handful of supporters with some in MKMVA attire arrive outside @tshidi_lee pic.twitter.com/2QAuONt8hP EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 19, 2021

