Zimbabwe embarks on COVID-19 vaccination, starting with VP Chiwenga

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga on Thursday received a Chinese vaccine against the coronavirus in a bid to boost public confidence at the start of a national vaccination programme.

The government rolled out the first phase of vaccinations using 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine that arrived in the country earlier this week.

Chiwenga rolled up his sleeve and received the jab from Sister Siboniso Mlilo, a nurse at Harare’s Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital.

A large crowd of local and international reporters were there to record the event.

In comments streamed live on social media, Chiwenga said that he was there to demonstrate the government’s confidence in the Sinopharm vaccine.

VP Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga was the first to get vaccinated against COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/XVlyM4tTge Ministry of HealthZW (@MoHCCZim) February 18, 2021

The doses arrived in the country on Monday, a gift from the Chinese government, and Chiwenga called on all Zimbabweans to get vaccinated.

This first phase of the programme launched on Thursdday will target health workers, immigration officers and some staff within the prisons, police and army.

