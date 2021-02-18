Xolile Nqatha replaces Sindiswa Gomba as EC acting health MEC

Sindiswa Gomba appeared in court last week over alleged multi million-rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela back in 2013.

CAPE TOWN - Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has announced Xolile Nqatha as acting health MEC.

Mabuyane announced on Thursday that he had fired Sindiswa Gomba from the position.

The premier held a briefing where he delivered feedback on an SIU report about irregular tender procurement, including a controversial scooter project.

There'd been several calls for her to be sacked since the embarrassing launch of medical scooters that were later found to have not been fit for purpose.

Gomba appeared in court last week over alleged multi million-rand corruption in arrangements for the funeral of former President Nelson Mandela back in 2013.

Meanwhile, the DA in the province has welcomed Mabuyane’s decision.

The party's Bobby Stevenson said, “This is something we’ve been calling for since May last year. With the cloud that has been hanging over her, it’s unbelievable that it’s taken so long. In a capable country, leaders should be appointed based on merit and not through cadre deployments.”

