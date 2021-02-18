We must get to the bottom of state capture - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that everyone implicated in state capture must be subjected to scrutiny no matter who they were.

CAPE TOWN – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has said the state capture Inquiry must not be hampered by any political party.

He made the remarks during the debate on President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address.

Mbalula said that everyone implicated in state capture must be subjected to scrutiny no matter who they were.

The minister’s comments came just a few hours after the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) heard details of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigations into the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

He stated no political party should stand in the way of investigations into state capture.

“No political party which prides itself would not make it a point that state capture, as we are dealing with it, is fully investigated – irrespective of whoever. We must get to the bottom of state capture, and obviously there will be consequences with regard to it.”

SIU head, Andy Mothibi had earlier told Scopa that Prasa was facing serious allegations mismanagement and corruption.

Scopa resolved to pay an oversight visit to the agency in the coming weeks.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.