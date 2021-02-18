'We can only hope & pray' - S Africans sceptical yet hopeful of vaccine rollout

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have expressed mixed feelings over the future success of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout as the country kicked the programme off on Wednesday.

Healthcare workers, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Zweli Mkhize were the first in the country to receive the Johnson & Johnson jab across the country.

Members of the public watched the historic moments on various media during what many hope will be the beginning of the end of the heavy impact the virus is having on the country.

Eyewitness News readers shared their thoughts on whether they felt confident that the rest of the rollout would happen successfully.

We can only hope and pray for the best. Ingrid Landsman

It will be fine. Tracy Young

I don't care, hence I won't bother taking it. Vusi George

I lost confidence in this government a long time ago. A bunch of incompetent fools. Andrew Parker

Nope. Phumla Pearl Maratana

We hope! We are banking on getting the vaccine. Siddika Malki

Nope! Kholeka Siphunzi

Yes, I am confident it will be done successfully. We have to be positive everyone, all these 'jokes' are not really funny! Maura Naude

No! Johnson & Johnson baby products aren't 100% safe for babies, so now we must trust its vaccine? Elsie Brooks

